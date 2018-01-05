>
>
Your dreams deciphered
Article in images

Dream about the death of a loved one

 

© La Redoute - Dream about the death of a loved one
© La Redoute
I don't know why, but I often dream that my mum has died. She hasn't got any health problems and I have a "normal" relationship with her. We don't argue much, but we're not particulalry close either - things are just okay between us.

I dream that my big sister calls me to tell me that mum has died. Most of the time it's the result of an accident. In my last dream, my sister explains that mum was on her own by the edge of a river, passed out, fell into the water and drowned. In my dream, I can't take it in and my first reflex is to phone home and tell my mum to be careful. But no-one anwers. I carry on calling 10 times and I'm completely devastated. I can't accept that my mum died on her own, with nobody to help her, without me being able to hug her and tell her goodbye.

The next thing I know, I'm awake, panicking at first but then relieved when I realise it was just a dream.

See the interpretation of this dream




  
  
Horoscopes Editor
24/08/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeCelebrity Men with Glasses
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowRare baby names
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         