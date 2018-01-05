Dream about the death of a loved one © La Redoute I don't know why, but I often dream that my mum has died. She hasn't got any health problems and I have a "normal" relationship with her. We don't argue much, but we're not particulalry close either - things are just okay between us.



I dream that my big sister calls me to tell me that mum has died. Most of the time it's the result of an accident. In my last dream, my sister explains that mum was on her own by the edge of a river, passed out, fell into the water and drowned. In my dream, I can't take it in and my first reflex is to phone home and tell my mum to be careful. But no-one anwers. I carry on calling 10 times and I'm completely devastated. I can't accept that my mum died on her own, with nobody to help her, without me being able to hug her and tell her goodbye.



The next thing I know, I'm awake, panicking at first but then relieved when I realise it was just a dream.



