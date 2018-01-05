Dream about being chased in a castle © Camaïeu My dream is more like a nightmare! I'm in a grey stone castle, like something out of the Middle Ages with towers, on the middle of a moor. The sky is grey and yellowish and it's very dark. I go into the castle with a group of friends.



We get chased by a monster that looks like a mixture of shadows, ghosts and a huge dog. It's me that it's after, but I have to save my friends. Suddenly I find I have to go up a spiral staircase to escape but I can't because I'm too weak. But all the others can, even a old woman. I wake up shaking.



