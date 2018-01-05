>
Your dreams deciphered
Dream about looking for a cat

 

I've had my cat, George, for years, and he's the love of my life! I often dream that I'm in the street or somewhere I don't know with George but without his carry cage, and he gets away. My dream can take several forms, but the fear is always the same: he escapes and I can't get him back.

And then I see him in the middle of hundreds of cats that all look the same. Suddenly, he turns into a sparrow and I'm unable to catch him. After that, we're stuck on an island and he climbs womewhere I can't get to. I try and work out how to get him back, then I wake up.

