Dream about being naked in public © La Redoute In the dreams where I'm naked, there are a few different versions: either I'm missing something on my bottom half, or I'm walking in my slippers in the street, or I'm completely naked.



I've always got something important to do. Most of the time, I'm in a rush to pick my kids up from school and I can't call anyone to say I'll be late cos I haven't got my handbag with me. I'm always naked in the street or in a shopping centre, somewhere where there are lots of people. I don't how or why I went there, and I try to hide. I'm afraid that people will look at me and make fun of me. But no-one sees me!



I'm always stressed and in a rush but I can't find anything to wear. I'm worried that I'll be late and that something might happen to the kids.



See the interpretation of this dream





