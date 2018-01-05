>
>

Advice on getting ahead in the workplace and improving your job satisfaction

Advice on getting ahead in the workplace and improving your job satisfaction

Feel like you're not getting anywhere at work? Right: the next promotion that comes along is yours! 

Don't wait for your boss to notice you: take matters into your own hands and put yourself out there.

Here are our 8 ways to get noticed, get on and get your talents recognised, put together with the help of careers consultant Armand Mennechet.

Understand your boss
Speak up in meetings
Look the part
Get organised
Keep a level head
Communicate
Share your ideas
Get involved


