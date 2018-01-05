Understanding and pleasing your boss Objective: To understand the way your boss works so that you're both on the same wavelength and you're in a better position to meet his expectations and win him over. In other words: keep him sweet and make him realise what a gem you are.



What steps to take? "You need to identify his managerial style and adapt to it", says Armand Mennechet.



If your boss is an engaging, relaxed type who likes to get everybody involved, why not help develop team spirit by suggesting a team lunch once a month, for example. This is the kind of initiative he'll appreciate.

If your boss is controlling and likes to give orders, try to anticipate his expectations and compile regular progress reports for him. And, of course, be positive, pleasant and bright in the office. Yes, even when you're feeling dog rough, it's the time of the month or all you're feeling capable of is email procrastination, try and remain enthusiastic at all times!



What not to do: Suck up to your boss. Trying to be best buddies is not the way to go. Shoulder-touching and endless compliments ("Fab tie! I love Mickey Mouse too...") are about as subtle as a sledgehammer as far as tactics go, and your boss won't fall for it. Plus, kissing boss ass is a sure-fire way of irritating your workmates, so don't do it.





