>
>
How to get ahead in the workplace
Article in images

Understanding and pleasing your boss

 

- Understanding and pleasing your boss
Objective: To understand the way your boss works so that you're both on the same wavelength and you're in a better position to meet his expectations and win him over. In other words: keep him sweet and make him realise what a gem you are.

What steps to take? "You need to identify his managerial style and adapt to it", says Armand Mennechet.

If your boss is an engaging, relaxed type who likes to get everybody involved, why not help develop team spirit by suggesting a team lunch once a month, for example. This is the kind of initiative he'll appreciate. 
If your boss is controlling and likes to give orders, try to anticipate his expectations and compile regular progress reports for him. And, of course, be positive, pleasant and bright in the office.  Yes, even when you're feeling dog rough, it's the time of the month or all you're feeling capable of is email procrastination, try and remain enthusiastic at all times!

What not to do: Suck up to your boss. Trying to be best buddies is not the way to go. Shoulder-touching and endless compliments ("Fab tie! I love Mickey Mouse too...") are about as subtle as a sledgehammer as far as tactics go, and your boss won't fall for it. Plus, kissing boss ass is a sure-fire way of irritating your workmates, so don't do it. 




  
  
Women in Focus Editor
09/10/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         