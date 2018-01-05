Work clothes: what to wear to go to work Objective: To show that you care about the company image you're sending out. Showing that you care about your appearance is also a mark of respect towards your colleagues.



To flip-flop or not to flip-flop?

Make an effort with your clothes, hair and make-up. "Adapt your look to the company's codes and the industry you're working in, but keep your own personal touches to stop yourself from looking anonymous." If you work in banking, for example, you pretty much have to wear a suit or be smart, but express your individual style with accessories like your bag, brightly-coloured heels and bold jewellery. If you work in a more creative industry, you may be able to get away with more casual garb, but if no-one else wears flip-flops you're better off keeping your toes covered!



What not to do: Turn up in a designer suit and heels if everyone else is in jeans. "Over-dressing can hinder communication and be just as negative as under-dressing", warns Armand. Don't go to either extreme: look the part, but don't let dress-down Fridays creep into the rest of the week. It doesn't send out a good message, and the Powers-That-Be are less likely to take you seriously in ripped jeans, a creased slogan tee and sandals.





