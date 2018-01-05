>
>
How to get ahead in the workplace
Article in images

Organisation at work, being organised in your job

 

- Organisation at work, being organised in your job
Objective: To demonstrate that you're professional and responsive. If your organisational skills are so sharp you can whip out the Jones case file quicker than your boss can say "Where's the Jones file?", you'll score major Brucie bonus points.

How to go about it? Quick and efficient are the keywords to bear in mind. Don't store paperwork in ring binders, which can make life more complicated than it needs to be. "Sort your papers into simple colour-coded folders", recommends Armand. The same goes for your inbox: create sub-folders so you can track down an email as quickly as possible. Use document trays on your desk and sort them out once a week to help you keep your workspace clear. A tidy desk equals a tidy mind! 

What not to do: Concentrate on the way you do things rather than what you're doing. It's counterproductive: you'll get so tied up with files and sticky labels you'll not be able to function properly. Stick to the job in hand and don't make life more complicated than it needs to be!




  
  
Women in Focus Editor
09/10/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         