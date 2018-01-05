Organisation at work, being organised in your job Objective: To demonstrate that you're professional and responsive. If your organisational skills are so sharp you can whip out the Jones case file quicker than your boss can say "Where's the Jones file?", you'll score major Brucie bonus points.



How to go about it? Quick and efficient are the keywords to bear in mind. Don't store paperwork in ring binders, which can make life more complicated than it needs to be. "Sort your papers into simple colour-coded folders", recommends Armand. The same goes for your inbox: create sub-folders so you can track down an email as quickly as possible. Use document trays on your desk and sort them out once a week to help you keep your workspace clear. A tidy desk equals a tidy mind!



What not to do: Concentrate on the way you do things rather than what you're doing. It's counterproductive: you'll get so tied up with files and sticky labels you'll not be able to function properly. Stick to the job in hand and don't make life more complicated than it needs to be!





