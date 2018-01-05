- Stress at work

>
How to get ahead in the workplace
Objective: To highlight your resistance to stress and pressure, and to demonstrate your management potential.

How to go about it
First and foremost, when there's a clash or disagreement, don't react in the heat of the moment. When you feel pressure mounting, defuse the situation. Your first reflex should be to leave the room and take some time out (though from practical experience, your first reflex might actually be to take the stapler to someone's head). Go to the toilet or take a walk outside. Next, sip a glass of water and breathe deeply. Let 5 minutes go by so you can put things in perspective and then, once you've calmed down, go back in and say what you have to say. "This allows you to take the heat out of the issue", explains careers consultant Armand Mennechet.

What not to do: Keep schtum about things you have to say. "Controlling your temper dosen't mean keeping quiet. You have to get your message across, but without losing your cool".  Keep to the point, but be honest. 




  
  
Women in Focus Editor
09/10/2009
