Communicating with your boss Objective: To communicate with and inform others, showing your superiors that they can trust you. Being open with people shows you're good-natured and responsible.



How to go about it

Think of others. "If you get stuck in traffic on the way to work, ring the office to let your boss know you'll be late", recommends Armand. The same goes if you need to leave early to go to the dentist's: make the effort to tell your boss even if you don't have to clock in or out. "If you're having personal problems, talk to your manager about them", advises Armand, "He'll appreciate your trust in him and will understand if you're not firing on all cyclinders rather than criticising you." If he isn't understanding, then he obviously doesn't have any feelings and isn't worth worrying about!



What not to do: Turn into the office gossip. Your boss doesn't need to know what's going on between Laura and Matt in Accounts, or why Tom's wife left him. Keep the juicy gossip for after-work drinks!





