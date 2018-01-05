>
>
How to get ahead in the workplace
Article in images

Communicating with your boss

 

- Communicating with your boss
Objective: To communicate with and inform others, showing your superiors that they can trust you. Being open with people shows you're good-natured and responsible. 

How to go about it
Think of others. "If you get stuck in traffic on the way to work, ring the office to let your boss know you'll be late", recommends Armand. The same goes if you need to leave early to go to the dentist's: make the effort to tell your boss even if you don't have to clock in or out. "If you're having personal problems, talk to your manager about them", advises Armand, "He'll appreciate your trust in him and will understand if you're not firing on all cyclinders rather than criticising you." If he isn't understanding, then he obviously doesn't have any feelings and isn't worth worrying about!

What not to do: Turn into the office gossip. Your boss doesn't need to know what's going on between Laura and Matt in Accounts, or why Tom's wife left him. Keep the juicy gossip for after-work drinks!




  
  
Women in Focus Editor
09/10/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         