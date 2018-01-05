Suggesting ideas at work Objective: To promote your sense of initiative and your ability to be on the pulse. Show your boss that you're a teamplayer rather than just an amazing individual! Help your team make progress and improve the way the company is run.



How to go about it

Listen to your colleagues and share the knowledge and skills you've acquired with them where appropriate. "Hand out your contacts to a colleague who's looking for a new client, and share your way of working if you think it could help", suggests Armand. For example, you could suggest creating a task planner that lists all the jobs you have to share, so that everyone can see where they are with their work.



What not to do: Acting like Miss Know-It-All and sticking your nose in where it's not wanted will soon make you insufferable. Don't criticise and tell people they're not doing it right: if you have a useful suggestion, get it across sublty.





