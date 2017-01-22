Oval, regular face: your personality © Sipa Is your face is neither round nor angular, but oval and balanced? This is the most common face shape.



Our expert says...

> Your qualities : You're calm and objective. You resolve conflict with dipmolacy, and while you can be discreet when you need to be, you're very open with the people you care about.

> Your weaknesses: You're very reserved and tend to go into your shell. You hide your sensitivity, feelings and emotions.

> Your values: Truth and objectivity. You see the world and the people around you as complex, so you take the time to figure things out before you decide where you stand, because you're scared of getting them wrong. As a rule, you have a dislike of things that are set in stone: firm beliefs, clear-cut opinions and decisions you can't go back on.





