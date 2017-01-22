>
>

Angular, hollow face

 

© Sipa - Angular, hollow face
© Sipa

Is your face angular or hollow with slim or sunken cheeks, giving you a triangular shape?

Our expert says...
Your qualities: You're independent, oversensitive and selective. You're thorough to the point of being a bit of a control freak. You have strong analytical skills and you prefer to observe and listen before you act.
> Your weaknesses: At first glance, you can seem cold and distant, but you warm to people as they get to know you better. You're usually pretty critical, pessimistic and easily narked. You see life as complicated, dangerous and tough.
> Your values: Authenticity and sincerity. In all areas of life, but particularly in your relationships, you seek out the rare, deep, intense, subtle, strong and durable stuff. You prefer being on your own to being surrounded by superficial people.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
26/09/2009
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Rare baby namesNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         