Average, ordinary forehead ©Sipa Is your forehead average sized, not too high or narrow?



> Intellect: You have a good level of intelligence and you're good at seeing both sides of a situation. You like clear ideas and image-driven concepts. You're a very organised person and highly suited to teaching.

> Your temperament: Your intellect is a key part of your personality, but feeling and intuition are also very important to you. Your mix of imagination and severity make you a hard-working, balanced person who is capable of unlocking the most difficult of situations.





