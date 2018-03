What a small forehead reveals ©Sipa Is your forehead narrow, your hairline low and your face quite short?



Our expert says...

> Intellect: Problems and annoyances wash over you. You use your heart rather than your head to approach life. You're very indepedent and don't like to waste your time examining and decoding things.

> Your character: You act first and think afterwards! You like to learn the hard way: from your mistakes. You get your ideas and principles from experience.