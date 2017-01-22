What small eyes reveal © Sipa Are your eyes small and deep set in your face?



Our expert says...

> Your strengths: Small eyes mean small receptors. You have a selective mind. You're organised and thorough, and you like to address problems then and there before moving onto something else, because you hate spreading yourself too thin. When something really interests you, you give it your heart and soul.

> Your weaknesses: You're sometimes a bit clumsy and narrow-minded. Try and be more open to things that don't necessarily interest you - they may come in handy one day!





