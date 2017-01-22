>
>

What small eyes reveal

 

© Sipa - What small eyes reveal
© Sipa

 Are your eyes small and deep set in your face?

Our expert says...
> Your strengths: Small eyes mean small receptors. You have a selective mind. You're organised and thorough, and you like to address problems then and there before moving onto something else, because you hate spreading yourself too thin. When something really interests you, you give it your heart and soul. 
> Your weaknesses: You're sometimes a bit clumsy and narrow-minded. Try and be more open to things that don't necessarily interest you - they may come in handy one day! 




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
26/09/2009
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationTricks and tips for an active new year
Stars who married the same person twice ...Perfect baby names for February
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         