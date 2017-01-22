>
What a long nose reveals

 

Is your nose long and quite slim?

Our expert says...
> Your strengths: You're an active, decisive kind of person. You're interested in things that move, change and envolve, such as sport, travel and culture. You're dynamic, and you need movement, freedom, space and things to occupy you.
> Your weaknesses: You tend to function like a teenager: you try everything without really committing, and chase 'unattainable' ideals, which is why you're permanently dissatisfied. You like making decisions and taking initiative. Your slightly bossy attitude is a handicap in your relationship with others because you like doing things quickly, the way you want them done...and if other people don't agree with you then it's just tough!




  
  
