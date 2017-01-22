What a Roman (aquiline) nose reveals ©Sipa Is your nose aquiline, with a small prominent bridge that makes it look curved?



Our expert says...

> Your strengths: There are no half measures with you! You hate tepid qualities like measure, temperance, sweetness, slowness and objectivity: either you love something or you hate it. You need to believe in and invest your energy in in the things that matter to you. This ardour gives you a special charisma and infectious enthusiasm.

> Your weaknesses: You judge on appearances too much, and they can be deceiving! You could tire yourself out trying to do all manner of crazy things to show you're one of the big girls. But don't get left on the sidelines because of your principles: learn to make concessions.





