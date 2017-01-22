>
>

What a Roman (aquiline) nose reveals

 

©Sipa - What a Roman (aquiline) nose reveals
©Sipa

Is your nose aquiline, with a small prominent bridge that makes it look curved?

Our expert says...
> Your strengths: There are no half measures with you! You hate tepid qualities like measure, temperance, sweetness, slowness and objectivity: either you love something or you hate it. You need to believe in and invest your energy in in the things that matter to you. This ardour gives you a special charisma and infectious enthusiasm.
> Your weaknesses: You judge on appearances too much, and they can be deceiving! You could tire yourself out trying to do all manner of crazy things to show you're one of the big girls. But don't get left on the sidelines because of your principles: learn to make concessions. 




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
26/09/2009
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNew celebrity couples
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         