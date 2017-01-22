>
What a small jaw reveals

   

Is your jaw lacking in definition, and the bottom of your face oval?

Our expert says...
> Your strengths: You're sophisticated and demanding. You enjoy the pleasures in life, though you go for quality over quantity in your relationships with people. A deep person who seeks value and authenticity, you like intimate, harmonious, community vibes. You assert yourself, but with finesse!
> Your weaknesses: You hang onto traditions, and your conventional side sometimes gets in your way. You're very demanding and sometimes intolerant: you never let the slightest mistake pass.




  
 
