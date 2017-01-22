Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Click on your eye type
Find the right make-up colours for your eyes, skin and lips
Choosing your hair colour
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop...
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Sarah Horrocks
26/09/2009
Article Plan
What does your face reveal about you?
▼
What a round face signifies
Oval, regular face: your personality
Angular, hollow face
High, prominent forehead
Average, ordinary forehead
What a small forehead reveals
Click on your eye type
What big eyes reveal
What small eyes reveal
What a short nos reveals
What a long nose reveals
What a Roman (aquiline) nose reveals
What thin lips reveal
What full lips reveal
What a prominent, large jaw reveals
What a small jaw reveals
Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!