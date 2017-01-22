Albums
Click on your jaw type
Sarah Horrocks
26/09/2009
Article Plan
What does your face reveal about you?
▼
What a round face signifies
Oval, regular face: your personality
Angular, hollow face
High, prominent forehead
Average, ordinary forehead
What a small forehead reveals
What big eyes reveal
What small eyes reveal
What a short nos reveals
What a long nose reveals
What a Roman (aquiline) nose reveals
What thin lips reveal
What full lips reveal
Click on your jaw type
What a prominent, large jaw reveals
What a small jaw reveals
