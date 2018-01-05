How to start a day at work in a positive way A good day's graft has to start off well, and a day that begins with you trying to skulk unnoticed into the office at 9.30 in an unironed blouse accessorised with black bags under your eyes is unlikely to get off to a great start...

"When I get up in the morning I stretch out all my facial muscles and make big cheesy smiles in front of the mirror. It makes me laugh and puts me in a good mood! Luckily I live on my own..."

Cathy, 37, graphic designer



2. "I've compiled a special 'Mornings from hell' playlist on my MP3 player for days when I can't be bothered, with tracks like Viva La Vida by Coldplay, In The Morning by Razorlight and Just Dance by Lady Gaga. It takes me half an hour to get to work and I always arrive feeling upbeat."

Annie, 27, sales manager



3. "It takes me an hour to get to work, but I always get there 10 minutes early so I have time to sit down and neck a coffee before I start. I need it after the stress of driving through traffic."

Rachel, 31, events manager

4. "The first thing I do when I get to work is wash my hands and rub them with hand cream. It's my office beauty ritual!"

Maria, 24, accounting assistant

5. "I bought myself a scooter to go to work on, and it's fab! I leave later (I used to have to walk for 10 minutes to get to the Tube and another 10 minutes to the office) and I'm glowing when I get to work!"

Christine, 31, archivist





