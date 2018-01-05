- How to start a day at work in a positive way

|
30 ways to make life happier at work
1. "When I get up in the morning I stretch out all my facial muscles and make big cheesy smiles in front of the mirror. It makes me laugh and puts me in a good mood! Luckily I live on my own..."
Cathy, 37, graphic designer
2. "I've compiled a special 'Mornings from hell' playlist on my MP3 player for days when I can't be bothered, with tracks like Viva La Vida by Coldplay, In The Morning by Razorlight and Just Dance by Lady Gaga. It takes me half an hour to get to work and I always arrive feeling upbeat."
Annie, 27, sales manager
3. "It takes me an hour to get to work, but I always get there 10 minutes early so I have time to sit down and neck a coffee before I start. I need it after the stress of driving through traffic."
Rachel, 31, events manager
5. "I bought myself a scooter to go to work on, and it's fab! I leave later (I used to have to walk for 10 minutes to get to the Tube and another 10 minutes to the office) and I'm glowing when I get to work!"
4. "The first thing I do when I get to work is wash my hands and rub them with hand cream. It's my office beauty ritual!"
Maria, 24, accounting assistant
Christine, 31, archivist
Sarah Horrocks
09/06/2010
