>
>
30 ways to make life happier at work
Article in images

The right attitude at work

 

- The right attitude at work
Being professional but not putting so much pressure on yourself that you can't have fun is an essential quality for the office. 
 
13. "Don't seek recognition at any price at work. There's no room for excess zeal in an office. Yes, you want to do your job to the best of your abilities, but you don't want to spend your working life fishing for brownie points. For example, there's no point in staying late and working extra hours for the sake of it. If you've done your hours and done your job, go home when you're meant to!"
Françoise-Marthe de Launoy, psychotherapist

14. "I think it was Salvador Dali who used to imagine the person he was talking to had an owl on his head. I get really shy and nervous with people, and this works when I'm on my own with the boss! You just have to stop yourself from laughing...."
Aisha, 38, sales engineer

15. "Get your priorities straight: list your jobs in order of importance, don't start anything which can wait if you have more urgent tasks in hand, and know when to say 'no' to extra work you can't cope with, without feeling guilty."
Christine, marketing manager 

16. "Assume less and ask more. Asking questions isn't a sign of weakness: it's a sign of interest, motivation, attention and professionalism."
Susan Terkel, author




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
09/06/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsTen men who you don’t want to marry
Celebrity Men with GlassesThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         