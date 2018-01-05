The right attitude at work Being professional but not putting so much pressure on yourself that you can't have fun is an essential quality for the office. Being professional but not putting so much pressure on yourself that you can't have fun is an essential quality for the office. 13. "Don't seek recognition at any price at work. There's no room for excess zeal in an office. Yes, you want to do your job to the best of your abilities, but you don't want to spend your working life fishing for brownie points. For example, there's no point in staying late and working extra hours for the sake of it. If you've done your hours and done your job, go home when you're meant to!"

Françoise-Marthe de Launoy, psychotherapist



14. "I think it was Salvador Dali who used to imagine the person he was talking to had an owl on his head. I get really shy and nervous with people, and this works when I'm on my own with the boss! You just have to stop yourself from laughing...."

Aisha, 38, sales engineer

15. "Get your priorities straight: list your jobs in order of importance, don't start anything which can wait if you have more urgent tasks in hand, and know when to say 'no' to extra work you can't cope with, without feeling guilty."

Christine, marketing manager

16. "Assume less and ask more. Asking questions isn't a sign of weakness: it's a sign of interest, motivation, attention and professionalism."

Susan Terkel, author





