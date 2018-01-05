- Have fun at work: relations with colleagues, workmates

|
30 ways to make life happier at work
Working in a friendly, harmonious atmosphere with people you get on with can make any job bearable!
17. "We meet for after-work drinks every Thursday at six in the same bar beneath the office. Everyone knows about it, so they can come along if they have time and fancy being sociable."
Vicky, 29, solicitor
18. "My workmates and I take it in turns to bring cakes and muffins into the office. We always look forward to afternoon tea break, even if it's doing the diet no good!"
Claire, 27, journalist
19. "I work in the posh end of town and it's hard to eat out well without spending a fortune. We keep an Excel file of our favourite haunts on our network so that we can recommend nice bars and restaurants to the rest of the team, leave the addresses and comments. It's really handy!"
Diana, 32, engineer
20. "We have unofficial breaks at 10:30 and 3:30, when anyone who wants to can meet at the coffee machine. It means you don't have to have loads of little breaks just to get to chat to everyone."
Gabrielle, 39, editor
Sarah Horrocks
09/06/2010
