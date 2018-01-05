Have fun at work: relations with colleagues, workmates



17. "We meet for after-work drinks every Thursday at six in the same bar beneath the office. Everyone knows about it, so they can come along if they have time and fancy being sociable."

Vicky, 29, solicitor



18. "My workmates and I take it in turns to bring cakes and muffins into the office. We always look forward to afternoon tea break, even if it's doing the diet no good!"

Claire, 27, journalist



19. "I work in the posh end of town and it's hard to eat out well without spending a fortune. We keep an Excel file of our favourite haunts on our network so that we can recommend nice bars and restaurants to the rest of the team, leave the addresses and comments. It's really handy!"

Diana, 32, engineer



20. "We have unofficial breaks at 10:30 and 3:30, when anyone who wants to can meet at the coffee machine. It means you don't have to have loads of little breaks just to get to chat to everyone."

Gabrielle, 39, editor






