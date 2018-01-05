>
>
30 ways to make life happier at work
Article in images

Get organised at work: how to organise yourself in the office

 

Your wellbeing at work depends on your organisation. Here's how you make your days run more smoothly... 
 
21. "I write a To do list every morning. I love crossing out jobs I've done: it makes me feel I'm getting somewhere and gets me motivated for the next task on the list."
Paula, 31, legal clerk

22.  "It's taken me ages to work out I'm not a morning person, but now I'm aware of it I set myself the mindless, repetitive jobs like phoning candidates to confirm interviews or entering data in tables for the morning, and keep anything that requires thought for the afternoon!"
Danielle, 47, head-hunter
 
23. "I hate finding a mess on my desk when I arrive in the morning, so I make sure I get organised before I leave the office. At the end of the day, I spend 10 minutes getting rid of rubbish and paperwork I don't need, filing the important things away and making notes of anything I'm likely to forget before tomorrow morning. Then I can walk out with an easy mind." 
Joanna, 34, manager of a travel agency

 24. "I always keep a pair of comfy ballet pumps in my drawer to slip on after I've been wearing heels." 
Clara, 28, account manager




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
09/06/2010
Latest… 05/01/2018
