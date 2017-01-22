Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: how do you communicate with others?
Article in images
Work
Question 2/10 :
Your boss can't make the weekly brief and asks you to do it instead.
• Great - you'll show them what you're made of!
• You turn the brief into an opportunity for discussion among staff
• You spent the whole night before preparing so that no-one will tell you you're not doing a good job
Questions:
2
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Making yourself heard at work
How To Make Him Want You
How to manage conflict at work
Sarah Horrocks
09/05/2007
Article Plan
Test: how do you communicate with others?
▼
Test: How do you communicate?
Work
Holidays
Exercise
Friends
Reactions
Listening
The art of negotiating
Patience
Tricky
Domineering and seductive
Guarded and reserved
Dominated and charitable
Your profile
Your strong points
Your weak points
Your profile
Your strong points
Your weak point
Your profile
Your strong points
Your weak points
Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Perfect baby names for February
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!