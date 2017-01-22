Your weak points

>
>
Test: how do you communicate with others?
Your main weak point-: You struggle to accept criticism.

You’re seductive, but you can end up getting on people’s nerves. You need to get the balance right and try not to enforce your views on others too much. You’re a great communicator, but you need to give others a chance too.

Sometimes men can feel a bit dominated by you, especially in public. For example, when you’re with your friends, do you ever let him get a word in? At work, too, you can be over-ambitious and domineering, so tread carefully!




  
  
