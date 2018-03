Your weak point Your weak point: You can seem cold.



Sometimes you can give off negative vibes, and people who don’t know you will sometimes think you’re not interested in talking to them.

You miss out on some things because you’re too busy observing to take part in the conversation. Why so wary?



Try and get to the bottom of why you’re reserved. It’s a shame, because people can take you for something you’re really not.



Get rid of your inhibitions and come out of your shell a bit!