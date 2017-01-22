Your strong points

>
Test: how do you communicate with others?
Your main strong point: Your generosity

You’re one of those who’d do anything for anyone – it’s in your nature! You’re always there for others in a quiet way, and you’re good at knowing when or not to intervene and help.

You’re very good at adapting and you communicate well with others at work, at home and when out with your friends. You have a natural charm and you’re always smiling. You have a happy aura around you, which makes it easy to have good relationships with people.

You often adapt or change according to others’ desires, likes and dislikes; you’re great at liaising between people, but just where does your personality come out?




  
  
