Your weak points Your main weak point: You don’t get involved enough.



Your contact with others is often unequal. You give, give, give without getting anything in return! You need to be careful: you may be the one people turn to, but they could end up forgetting you because you don’t get enough of yourself across.



At work, you’re always the one who deals with the last-minute things and crises, but are you being recognised for it? Your bosses know you and they abuse your good nature.



Your friends know you’re always there if they need someone too – you’ll always provide a listening ear. But what about you? You have so much to offer! Have some confidence in yourself and make your voice heard. work on your self-esteem and make people listen to you. !





