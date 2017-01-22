Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: how do you communicate with others?
Article in images
Test: How do you communicate?
Question 1/10 :
In public, you...
• Always feel comfortable
• Tend to watch and say little
• Feel intimidated
Questions:
1
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
How To Make Him Want You
How To Tell Him You Love Him: The Best Ways To Do It
Sarah Horrocks
09/05/2007
Article Plan
Test: how do you communicate with others?
▼
In public
Work
Holidays
Exercise
Friends
Reactions
Listening
The art of negotiating
Patience
Tricky
Domineering and seductive
Guarded and reserved
Dominated and charitable
Your profile
Your strong points
Your weak points
Your profile
Your strong points
Your weak point
Your profile
Your strong points
Your weak points
Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Perfect baby names for February
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!