What type of man do you go for?

  

- What type of man do you go for?
We don't fall for men by accident: if you look hard enough you'll find all your exes have something in common that made you fall in love with them (or made you think you were in love with them!). Something in his eyes...the intensity of his gaze? Something about his personality?

We're all different and we all have different perceptions of compatibility with the opposite sex. In other words, some girls are happy with a man who has smouldering eyes and a hot bod, while others won't give a bloke a chance if they're not into the same things - be it chess, extreme sports, S&M or gardening!

Find out what type you're attracted to by taking our test.




Sarah Horrocks
04/09/2008
