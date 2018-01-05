>
>
Men: what type do you go for?

Work

 


Question 3/7 :

How would you describe your situation at work?
 •  You're happy where you are and you're not looking for promotion
 •  You're lucky to be where you are
 •  You'd take anything that comes along if you fancied it


  
  


Questions: 3


Sarah Horrocks
04/09/2008


Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         