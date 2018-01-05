>
>
Men: what type do you go for?

Your weakness

 


Question 4/7 :

What's your main weakness?
 •  You can be a bit selfish sometimes
 •  You're in love with routine
 •  You're too impulsive


  
  


Questions: 4


Sarah Horrocks
04/09/2008


Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         