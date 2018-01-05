>
>
Men: what type do you go for?

Test your reactions

 


Question 7/7 :

You've met a guy you like, but the same night you see him talking to another girl. What's your reaction?
 •  You let him get on with it and go and talk to other guys
 •  He's obviously not worth it, you might as well forget him
 •  You get straight over there and work your magic


  
  


Questions: 7
Sarah Horrocks
04/09/2008


Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeHomemade Valentine's Day cards
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         