Your type: adventurous You're not into tepid relationships based on routine. You need adventure and you need a man with lots of get-up-and-go. Your love life has probably been complicated in the past because you have very strong emotions.



You know straight away whether a potential suitor has what it takes you keep you satisfied! If he asks you round for a quiet dinner at his place for your first date, you're not likely to show up - but if he suggests a motorbike ride on the beach, or just something a bit different, you're there in a flash.



Just because you like action men doesn't mean you're averse to the sensitive type: these things can co-exist! The man you'll fall in love with has had an interesting and full life, and he's been through lots of tests and challenges.



Your ideal man: Brad Pitt

You can dream together, go off travelling, jet off into the sunset on his motorbike, put the world to rights and take on new challenges....if only it wasn't for Angelina...!



The most important thing: a multi-faceted man with imagination and a strong personality, so that you never get bored.



Your mantra: Why make it simple when you can make it complicated?





