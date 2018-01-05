>
Men: what type do you go for?

Your type: player

   
Come-to-bed eyes, the body of a Greek god, a certain aura about him and a rough-and-ready attitude are what make you fall for a guy. You're a bit of a minx yourself, and you love the game of seduction.

You go for charismatic types who bring out the animal in you. You're far from reserved and you need someone to tell you straight that he wants you.

Your type: George Clooney
You love going out to all the hip and happening places to be seen in. You get your bearings, check out the talent, test the ground, and if you feel there's a spark there you go for it!

You have a fiery temperament and a slight tendency to sulk sometimes, but your ideal man will soon win you round with a kiss and a whisper in your ear! You play the femme fatale and you like to be in control as well, however.

Sarah Horrocks
04/09/2008
