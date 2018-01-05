>
>

The meaning of a wedding

 


Question 2/15 :

For you, a wedding is:
 •  The only valid commitment for a couple.
 •  An opportunity to have a big party.
 •  A formality that willl make everyday life easier.
 •  Lots of money and organisation for just one day.


  
  


Questions: 2


Love & Sex Editor
05/03/2009


Don't miss...
SudokuCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         