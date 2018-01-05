Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Love & Sex
Dating
Relationship Advice
Sex Tips
Wedding
Understanding Men
Wedding Albums
Love Albums
All articles
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Albums
Wedding
All articles
Home
>
Love & Sex
>
Wedding
Organisation
Question 5/15 :
For the big day preparations:
• You and your husband-to-be did it all yourselves.
• All your family and friends helped out.
• You called a wedding planner in - very practical!
Questions:
5
Wedding blog on SoFeminine.co.uk
How to choose a wedding celebrant
Wedding beauty SOS
27 Bridal Bouquets For Every Summer Wedding
Love & Sex Editor
05/03/2009
Article Plan
Wedding Survey: weddings and marriage; preparing for the big day
▼
Survey
The meaning of a wedding
Children and marriage
Preparations
Organisation
Budget
Your biggest expense
Financing
Your dress
Difficulties
The ceremony
The guests
The best part
Little old traditions
Your situation
Results
Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!