Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Love & Sex
Dating
Relationship Advice
Sex Tips
Wedding
Understanding Men
Wedding Albums
Love Albums
All articles
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Albums
Wedding
All articles
Home
>
Love & Sex
>
Wedding
Little old traditions
Question 14/15 :
Throwing the bouquet, wearing a garter, wearing "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue"...What do you think of wedding traditions?
• A wedding without the little traditions isn't a proper wedding!
• It's not my thing
• OK about the bouquet, but not the rest!
Questions:
14
Wedding blog on SoFeminine.co.uk
Threesomes: Having Sex with A Man and A Woman
How to choose a wedding celebrant
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
Love & Sex Editor
05/03/2009
Article Plan
Wedding Survey: weddings and marriage; preparing for the big day
▼
Survey
The meaning of a wedding
Children and marriage
Preparations
Organisation
Budget
Your biggest expense
Financing
Your dress
Difficulties
The ceremony
The guests
The best part
Little old traditions
Your situation
Results
Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
New celebrity couples
The most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!