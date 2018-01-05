|Q1 - How did he pop the question?
|It was done by the book: ring, champagne, and down on one knee for the magic question!
|61 %
|It didn't really happen: after several years living together, the question of getting married came up naturally.
|29 %
|I was the one who proposed to him!
|9 %
|Q2 - For you, a wedding is:
|The only valid commitment for a couple.
|60 %
|An opportunity to have a big party.
|11 %
|A formality that willl make everyday life easier.
|15 %
|Lots of money and organisation for just one day.
|11 %
|Q3 - Marriage then kids or kids then marriage...What comes first for you?
|Faithful to tradition, I won't be having a child before getting married.
|48 %
|The order's not important; it's a question of how you feel, and sometimes timing.
|32 %
|They're both part of your life together.
|19 %
|Q4 - Your wedding preparations lasted...
|Less than 6 months.
|32 %
|Between 6 months and a year.
|39 %
|More than a year.
|27 %
|Q5 - For the big day preparations:
|You and your husband-to-be did it all yourselves.
|38 %
|All your family and friends helped out.
|54 %
|You called a wedding planner in - very practical!
|7 %
|Q6 - Your wedding budget was:
|Less than £5,000.
|37 %
|Between £5,000 and £10,000.
|33 %
|Between £10,000 and £20,000.
|20 %
|More than £20,000.
|8 %
|Q7 - The biggest part of your budget went on:
|Catering.
|37 %
|Hiring and decorating the location.
|40 %
|Wedding rings.
|21 %
|Q8 - How did you finance your big day?
|You and your husband-to-be paid for it all yourselves.
|43 %
|Your parents helped out.
|44 %
|Your parents paid for it all.
|11 %
|Q9 - How much did your dress cost?
|Less than £500.
|40 %
|Between £500 and £1,500.
|48 %
|More than £1,500.
|11 %
|Q10 - The most difficult part, in terms of organisation, was:
|Finding a venue. You need to book more than a year in advance!
|25 %
|Finding a menu to suit everyone's tastes.
|15 %
|Finding suppliers who provide good quality for reasonable prices - a wedding's so expensive!
|38 %
|The invitations, wedding cake and decoration: you did it all yourselves.
|20 %
|Q11 - The ceremony took place...
|In a registry office or town hall.
|27 %
|In a church or other religious building.
|55 %
|Abroad.
|17 %
|Q12 - How many guests did you invite?
|About 30 guests (small scale).
|21 %
|Around 80 guests (family and friends).
|52 %
|200 guests or more (wedding of the century!).
|25 %
|Q13 - What was the most special part of the day for you?
|Saying "I do".
|53 %
|Seeing each other dressed in your wedding attire.
|9 %
|Hearing the speeches in honour of you.
|4 %
|Entering the building on your father's arm.
|9 %
|At the end of the day, when it all sank in.
|23 %
|Q14 - Throwing the bouquet, wearing a garter, wearing "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue"...What do you think of wedding traditions?
|A wedding without the little traditions isn't a proper wedding!
|69 %
|It's not my thing
|15 %
|OK about the bouquet, but not the rest!
|15 %
|Q15 - You are:
|Single
|25 %
|Married
|33 %
|Living with my partner
|38 %
|Divorced
|2 %