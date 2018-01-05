Results

Survey results: Q1 - How did he pop the question? It was done by the book: ring, champagne, and down on one knee for the magic question!

61 % It didn't really happen: after several years living together, the question of getting married came up naturally.

29 % I was the one who proposed to him!

9 % Q2 - For you, a wedding is: The only valid commitment for a couple.

60 % An opportunity to have a big party.

11 % A formality that willl make everyday life easier.

15 % Lots of money and organisation for just one day.

11 % Q3 - Marriage then kids or kids then marriage...What comes first for you? Faithful to tradition, I won't be having a child before getting married.

48 % The order's not important; it's a question of how you feel, and sometimes timing.

32 % They're both part of your life together.

19 % Q4 - Your wedding preparations lasted... Less than 6 months.

32 % Between 6 months and a year.

39 % More than a year.

27 % Q5 - For the big day preparations: You and your husband-to-be did it all yourselves.

38 % All your family and friends helped out.

54 % You called a wedding planner in - very practical!

7 % Q6 - Your wedding budget was: Less than £5,000.

37 % Between £5,000 and £10,000.

33 % Between £10,000 and £20,000.

20 % More than £20,000.

8 % Q7 - The biggest part of your budget went on: Catering.

37 % Hiring and decorating the location.

40 % Wedding rings.

21 % Q8 - How did you finance your big day? You and your husband-to-be paid for it all yourselves.

43 % Your parents helped out.

44 % Your parents paid for it all.

11 % Q9 - How much did your dress cost? Less than £500.

40 % Between £500 and £1,500.

48 % More than £1,500.

11 % Q10 - The most difficult part, in terms of organisation, was: Finding a venue. You need to book more than a year in advance!

25 % Finding a menu to suit everyone's tastes.

15 % Finding suppliers who provide good quality for reasonable prices - a wedding's so expensive!

38 % The invitations, wedding cake and decoration: you did it all yourselves.

20 % Q11 - The ceremony took place... In a registry office or town hall.

27 % In a church or other religious building.

55 % Abroad.

17 % Q12 - How many guests did you invite? About 30 guests (small scale).

21 % Around 80 guests (family and friends).

52 % 200 guests or more (wedding of the century!).

25 % Q13 - What was the most special part of the day for you? Saying "I do".

53 % Seeing each other dressed in your wedding attire.

9 % Hearing the speeches in honour of you.

4 % Entering the building on your father's arm.

9 % At the end of the day, when it all sank in.

23 % Q14 - Throwing the bouquet, wearing a garter, wearing "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue"...What do you think of wedding traditions? A wedding without the little traditions isn't a proper wedding!

69 % It's not my thing

15 % OK about the bouquet, but not the rest!

15 % Q15 - You are: Single

25 % Married

33 % Living with my partner

38 % Divorced

2 %



