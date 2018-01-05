Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Love & Sex
Dating
Relationship Advice
Sex Tips
Wedding
Understanding Men
Wedding Albums
Love Albums
All articles
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Albums
Wedding
All articles
Home
>
Love & Sex
>
Wedding
Survey
Question 1/15 :
How did he pop the question?
• It was done by the book: ring, champagne, and down on one knee for the magic question!
• It didn't really happen: after several years living together, the question of getting married came up naturally.
• I was the one who proposed to him!
Questions:
1
Wedding blog on SoFeminine.co.uk
How to choose a wedding celebrant
Apparently, A lot Of Your Colleagues Are Getting Their End Away At Work & Now We...
27 Bridal Bouquets For Every Summer Wedding
Love & Sex Editor
05/03/2009
Article Plan
Wedding Survey: weddings and marriage; preparing for the big day
▼
Asking for your hand in marriage
The meaning of a wedding
Children and marriage
Preparations
Organisation
Budget
Your biggest expense
Financing
Your dress
Difficulties
The ceremony
The guests
The best part
Little old traditions
Your situation
Results
Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!