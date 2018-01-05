>
>

Survey

 


Question 1/15 :

How did he pop the question?
 •  It was done by the book: ring, champagne, and down on one knee for the magic question!
 •  It didn't really happen: after several years living together, the question of getting married came up naturally.
 •  I was the one who proposed to him!


  
  


Questions: 1


Love & Sex Editor
05/03/2009


Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         