A good atmosphere round every table makes for a successful wedding...but it's not easy to please everyone. What with the 14-year-old cousin who wants to eat with the grown-ups, your great-uncle who won't speak to your sister-in-law-to-be and friends who don't know each other from Adam, things can get political!



How do you make everyone happy and avoid fireworks on your big day? Here are our tips...









IB, ER, SH