Seating plans for weddings: errors to avoid Here are the faux pas of table planning to avoid at all costs! < Never separate a couple. If you don't sit them together, at least make sure they're on the same table. How would you feel?!



< Again, this is obvious, but never ever put enemies, ex-boyfriends, girlfriends, wives, husbands or even one-night stands next to each other. Your wedding is not the place for rows, awkward silences or peacemaking attempts!



< Never make a 'singles table' in an attempt to set up your bachelor and bachelorette friends with other unattached losers. Your single best friend will not appreciate being sat next to your fiancé's newly-divorced cousin. You'll only make them feel awkward, as well as desperately, blindingly, obviously single.



< Never stick a lone singleton on a table of couples. Just remember Bridget Jones at the Smug Married Couples dinner party, and have pity.



< Never cordon off relatives and friends from different sides of the family: don't stick all your cousins on one table, all your friends on another, all his workmates on another, etc. Mix up people of similar ages who you know will get along well.



< Never put your teenage cousin on the kids' table: she'll be bored rigid and feel like the babysitter. Teens will feel flattered if you sit them on a table with young adults.



< Never unveil the table plan to your guests before the big day, otherwise you'll be bombarded with requests to change places. Don't let them start!







