The perfect table plan
Article in images

Wedding table plan: who goes on the top table?

 

Wedding table plan: who goes on the top table?
The top table is the table of honour and either goes in the centre or at the head of all the other tables. 

- The bride and groom sit in the middle, side by side. You'll probably be doing a fair bit of to-ing and fro-ing, so seat yourselves away from the wall with plenty of room for manoeuvre - you don't want to wreck your meringue diving under the table! The top table is usually bigger than the rest and seats more guests.

- If the top table is next to a wall or not in a prime spot, make sure it stands out with special table decorations.

- If you have to make tough decisions about who to sit on the top table, make sure you show your close friends and family who you has to leave out a bit of special attention later on in the day so that they don't feel any less important.  



 




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
02/01/2009
