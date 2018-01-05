>
>
The perfect table plan
Article in images

How to sit guests at a wedding

 

 

- How to sit guests at a wedding
> A wedding signifies the union of two families, so mix your guests up rather than sitting them in opposite camps. It's not Family Fortunes!

> Traditionally (though it may depend on your family setup and table shape!), if the bride and groom are in the centre, the bride's father sits next to the bride and the bride's mother next to the groom, with the groom's mother and father on either side, then the best man and matron of honour/chief bridesmaid. 

 

> If a celebrity is attending, don't seat the star on the top table unless he or she is a close friend or relative. Find a suitable place on another table. No-one upstages you at your own wedding!

 

> According to tradition, you should never sit an engaged couple apart. You can sit couples who have been married for more than a year separately, as long as they're on the same table. 

 




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
02/01/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         