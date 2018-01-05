How to sit guests at a wedding > A wedding signifies the union of two families, so mix your guests up rather than sitting them in opposite camps. It's not Family Fortunes!

> Traditionally (though it may depend on your family setup and table shape!), if the bride and groom are in the centre, the bride's father sits next to the bride and the bride's mother next to the groom, with the groom's mother and father on either side, then the best man and matron of honour/chief bridesmaid. > If a celebrity is attending, don't seat the star on the top table unless he or she is a close friend or relative. Find a suitable place on another table. No-one upstages you at your own wedding! > According to tradition, you should never sit an engaged couple apart. You can sit couples who have been married for more than a year separately, as long as they're on the same table.





