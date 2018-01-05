>
>
The perfect table plan
Article in images

Unexpected last minute upsets to your wedding table plan...

   

- Unexpected last minute upsets to your wedding table plan...
> If you end up with more guests than you planned for:

It can easily happen: guests who initially said they couldn't come show up on the day, lifelong singletons suddenly find partners and decide to turn up +1, and your beautiful table plan is thrown into chaos. Anticipate by not not filling every table so that you can easily slot an extra or two in (and don't forget to warn the caterers!).

> If guests cancel at the last minute:

This is also quite common (due to illness, fall-outs, break-ups, etc). Don't re-write your table plan: you can't get everything perfect, and one or two fewer guests won't ruin the symmetry! The advantage of round tables is that you can discreetly remove a place and hitch the others round so that it doesn't look like there's an empty space.




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
02/01/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         