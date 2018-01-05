Unexpected last minute upsets to your wedding table plan... > If you end up with more guests than you planned for:



It can easily happen: guests who initially said they couldn't come show up on the day, lifelong singletons suddenly find partners and decide to turn up +1, and your beautiful table plan is thrown into chaos. Anticipate by not not filling every table so that you can easily slot an extra or two in (and don't forget to warn the caterers!).



> If guests cancel at the last minute:



This is also quite common (due to illness, fall-outs, break-ups, etc). Don't re-write your table plan: you can't get everything perfect, and one or two fewer guests won't ruin the symmetry! The advantage of round tables is that you can discreetly remove a place and hitch the others round so that it doesn't look like there's an empty space.







