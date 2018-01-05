>
How will you handle your wedding day?

Wedding test: DJ problems

 

- Wedding test: DJ problems


Question 4/10 :

You and your beloved take your places for the first dance, but instead of your special song, DJ Mickey Mouse starts spinning a dance track. How do you react?
 •  After being restrained from flattening DJ Mickey, you get behind the deck and put your song on.
 •  You grin at the DJ, wondering when he'll wake up and realise he's put the Ibiza Club Mix of "Wind Beneath My Wings" on by mistake.
 •  You start busting some grooves to make everyone laugh.


  
  


Questions: 4


Sarah Horrocks
01/12/2010


