>
>
How will you handle your wedding day?

Wedding test: dress fitting

 

- Wedding test: dress fitting

 


Question 5/10 :

What are these friends of the bride really thinking?
 •  Yes! She chose the one we liked best.
 •  She looks beautiful...
 •  Should we tell her it makes her look fat or not?


  
  


Questions: 5


Sarah Horrocks
01/12/2010


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNew celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         