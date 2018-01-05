Albums
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
How will you handle your wedding day?
Wedding test: memories
Question 7/10 :
What would you like people to say about your wedding?
• We had a great time.
• It was amazing - they know how to put on a do!
• They looked so happy together.
Questions:
7
Wedding blog on SoFeminine.co.uk
How to choose a wedding celebrant
How To Tell Him You Love Him: The Best Ways To Do It
Wedding beauty SOS
Sarah Horrocks
01/12/2010
Article Plan
Test: how will you handle your wedding day?
▼
Wedding test: planning, organisation and the Big Day
Wedding test: coping with crisis!
Wedding test: last-minute nerves
Wedding test: DJ problems
Wedding test: dress fitting
Wedding test: day before the wedding
Memories
Wedding nightmare: worst case scenario
Wedding test: Tradition
Wedding test: reception
Calm, composed, zen bride
Super organised bride
Carefree, cool relaxed bride
